Here Lys finds out how much she has earned

252,000 euros

And this side effect is worth 252,000 euros. That's how lucrative, the equivalent of 420,000 Australian dollars, the Australian Open adventure was for the German. Lys only found out about it in a live interview. The presenter explained the windfall to the player who had just been eliminated. And she couldn't believe it, couldn't keep her mouth shut in amazement. "That's crazy," she just managed to say.