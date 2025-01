Austria Lustenau suffer defeat in first test match

Austria Lustenau went down 5-1 in their first test match against FC Vaduz. Namory Cisse scored the only goal for Austria on the artificial pitch at the Rheinparkstadion in Vaduz. For the Liechtenstein side, it was the last test before the start of the spring Challenge League campaign, while it was Austria's first of the year. "It was clear that they were therefore much further ahead than us," said Lustenau coach Markus Mader, not wanting to put too much weight on the result. However, the coach was displeased that his team was not really on the ball before the break and FC Vaduz created four goals from four chances. "That was far too easy, the coordination wasn't right."