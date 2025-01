Austria’s biathletes only beaten by Norway

After second place for Fabian Müllauer in the sprint of the IBU Cup in Brezno-Osrblie, the red-white-red team went one better in the mixed relay on Saturday. With Lea Rothschopf (SC Kuchl), Lara Wagner (KSC), Fabian Mühlbacher and Fabian Müllauer (both HSV Saalfelden), there is another second place to celebrate.