AMS blocked unemployment benefits 164,400 times in 2024

Sanctions mostly for "missing" an AMS appointment

By far the most sanctions, around 52,600, were imposed by the AMS for "missing" an AMS appointment without an excuse in accordance with Section 49. The increase here was almost 5.6 percent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, sanctions due to "refusals/hiring due to unwillingness to work" (Section 9) almost doubled to 1,480 suspensions.