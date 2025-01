The US millionaire who wants to live to be 200

He swallows more than 130 pills a day. He has the blood of his teenage son injected into him. His heartbeat, all brain functions and even his erections are medically monitored and the data obtained is meticulously analyzed. His diet is incredibly strict and he has banned indulgence from his plate. But Bryan Johnson's primary goal is not to look smart, relaxed and muscular. Instead, the man from Utah has subjected his entire body to an anti-ageing algorithm.