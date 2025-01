Every 6th new car in the Ländle was an e-car in 2024

Bludenz brings up the rear

The differences between the districts in the Ländle are remarkable: with a share of 20.3 percent, the district of Bregenz was the leader in new e-cars. It was followed by the district of Feldkirch (16.8 percent) and the district of Dornbirn (14 percent). Bringing up the rear is the district of Bludenz, where only 12.3 percent of newly registered vehicles were electric. There is still plenty of room for improvement: the e-car rate in Norway is already at 89 percent - and since the beginning of the year, no new combustion cars have been allowed to be sold.