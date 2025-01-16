Wants "Bratz" look
Concern about British model “Jordan” Katie Price
Katie Price (46) was one of the most famous faces in the 90s - back then as the glamorous "Page Three Girl" or as a pit girl for the Jordan Grand Prix Formula 1 team. But those days are long gone! Today, the mother of five is constantly making headlines with new cosmetic surgeries.
And is now shocking her fans with a drastic weight loss. One video on her Instagram account in particular shows her incredibly fragile and emaciated, leaving her fans stunned.
Even in the latest pictures, she is barely recognizable, her face has become so thin - her mouth appears huge. Like a Bratz doll. And that is exactly her plan. She wants to look like one of the popular dolls with her full lips and huge eyes.
Katie wants to travel to Istanbul in January to have her ears corrected, reports Closer magazine. Her reasoning? After a facelift, she would look like Mr. Spock, but the ears of a Bratz doll should be flat and further back.
Tightening and fillers instead of natural beauty
Other planned procedures reportedly include a chin and neck lift as well as skin corrections to the knees and back. The reason: due to the drastic weight loss, she allegedly no longer has any fat reserves, so fillers will have to be used.
Children hate her operations
However, according to the Daily Mail, she wants to have her bottom, which has become too flat, injected in a London clinic. It should be "as big as her lips". Much to the chagrin of her children.
According to "Closer", Price herself recently admitted that Junior (19) and Princess (17), who she has from her marriage to Peter Andre, hate seeing their mother when she is recovering from an operation: "Princess doesn't want to have an operation, she's seen me go through it all." Price also has son Harvey (22) from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke, as well as son Jett (11) and daughter Bunny (10) from her third marriage to Kieran Hayler.
But Katie herself seems to be really enjoying her surgery addiction, although her friends are already very worried about her. The insider: "She loves to keep reinventing herself and sees the procedures like a menu. She wants to try everything."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
