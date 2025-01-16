Crowd of fans too big
New York “Sex and the City” house to be cordoned off
Around 20 years after the end of "Sex and the City", the owner of the series house of leading actress Sarah Jessica Parker (59) wants to close off her staircase with a gate in view of the continuing influx of tourists. The responsible historic preservation commission in New York approved a corresponding application.
"This house really shouldn't have a gate," said owner Barbara Lorber, who bought the 19th-century Brownstone townhouse in Manhattan's West Village at the end of the 1970s, at the meeting.
"For decades I've been hoping for this to end, but now I think even someone as stubborn as me has to admit it's not going to end soon."
Rope barrier is ignored
In the series, actress Parker plays columnist Carrie Bradshaw. Exterior shots of her house - which in the series was located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan - were filmed at owner Lorber's house and staircase in the West Village.
With the increasing success of the series, more and more fans were drawn there for photos. The staircase is now cordoned off with a rope, but many people ignore it, Lorber said. "Take all the photos you want from the street. But please don't climb into our private areas and windows."
