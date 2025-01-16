Are pension plans targeting “top performers”?

According to the "Presse", the year 2025 could also remain untouched. Instead, Blue and Turquoise are considering adjusting the value of the pension accounts in 2026 and 2027 to a lower level than planned. The pension accounts are not to be increased by more than the current pensions for these two years. This would mean permanent savings for the state, as it would slow down pension expenditure. Of course, this would also mean that future pensioners would miss out on a lot of money.