What the head of sport says

Influencer to Austria? What's behind the rumor

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 21:00

Austria struggled badly in the test against their own amateurs on Wednesday! Off the pitch, rumors were doing the rounds that the Klagenfurt team was interested in influencer Nader El-Jindaoui. The "Krone" asked sports director Günther Gorenzel about it. .

0 Kommentare

Austria Klagenfurt struggled badly against their own amateurs in the third test! Delic (made it 0:1 after Mahrer lost the ball), Schoppitsch (scored to make it 0:2 after Juncaj's mistake and goalkeeper Turkin's blunder), Wölbl & Co. mixed up the Pacult team! "There are a few with a great future," praised sporting director Gorenzel.

In the end, the professionals turned the game around - 4:2. Juncaj scored the goal of the day with a volley to make it 2:2. "We're having problems converting and creating chances," said Gorenzel, who is still looking for a centre-forward (Jaritz was allowed to play on Wednesday).

Jindaoui played in the 2022 Wörthersee Cup in Klagenfurt. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Jindaoui played in the 2022 Wörthersee Cup in Klagenfurt.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

El-Jindaoui not an issue 
Off the pitch, rumors were circulating that influencer Nader El-Jindaoui was set to join Austria. The 28-year-old is followed by a total of 7.5 million people on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. However, there is no truth to the rumor, as the "Krone" was told directly by Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel - whom his son himself called excitedly: "This time it's a hoax." Jindaoui would probably not help the Klagenfurters in sporting terms. He has been without a club since July 2024 and previously played for Hertha BSC II for two years. His guest appearance with the Berliners in Waidmannsdorf in the winter of 2022 at the Wörthersee Cup will probably be his only appearance in Carinthia. At least the kids queued up for a photo with him back then.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
