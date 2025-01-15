Influencer to Austria? What’s behind the rumor

El-Jindaoui not an issue

Off the pitch, rumors were circulating that influencer Nader El-Jindaoui was set to join Austria. The 28-year-old is followed by a total of 7.5 million people on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. However, there is no truth to the rumor, as the "Krone" was told directly by Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel - whom his son himself called excitedly: "This time it's a hoax." Jindaoui would probably not help the Klagenfurters in sporting terms. He has been without a club since July 2024 and previously played for Hertha BSC II for two years. His guest appearance with the Berliners in Waidmannsdorf in the winter of 2022 at the Wörthersee Cup will probably be his only appearance in Carinthia. At least the kids queued up for a photo with him back then.