Follow through on New Year’s resolutions: Trainer reveals tips

What nutritional points do I need to consider to get fit and healthy?

The best and healthiest diet is a balanced diet! This may not sound as cool as low carb, low fat, intermittent fasting, etc., but it has been tried and tested for decades. This means consuming complex carbohydrates with a high fiber content (tip: increasing fiber too quickly can cause stomach pain, so increase slowly!), including protein-rich foods in your diet (such as meat, eggs, pulses, tofu, skyr yogurt, cottage cheese, curd cheese, etc.), eating lots of vegetables and some fruit every day, focusing on healthy fats - such as olive oil - and drinking plenty of water. However, no body needs soft drinks and sugar to survive, so only include them as a sporadic pleasure factor. Important: The only sensible diet is one that we can stick to for the rest of our lives. There is no point in rigorously changing your diet just to lose a few kilos - only to start all over again a few weeks later. Frustration is pre-planned. If low carb is a lifestyle for you and easy to stick to, then a low-carb diet is perfect for you. If you only stick to it in order to lose five kilos, but are miserable in the process, then you won't be able to stick to this diet either.