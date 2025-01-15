Association record
Pröll paid out 1.4 million euros to families in need!
At this year's New Year's reception for Sissi Pröll's heartfelt project "Hilfe im eigenen Land - Katastrophenhilfe in Österreich", people laughed, danced and, most importantly, did even more good!
"Do good and be happy" has been the motto of "Hilfe im eigenen Land - Katastrophenhilfe Österreich" for 60 years now. President Sissi Pröll's association kicked off its anniversary year in style with a traditional New Year's reception: a "small thank you" to all friends, patrons, sponsors and, above all, the volunteers, explained the wife of the former governor of Lower Austria.
45 million euros in aid distributed in their own country
"'Hilfe im eigenen Land' was able to pay out around 1.4 million euros to families in need throughout Austria last year. That is a record sum in our 60-year history. We have become the hope for many in their hopelessness. That is our trademark. Solidarity, compassion and trust are the cornerstones that make us strong and our fellow human beings happy. We are also particularly proud that in its long history, the association has already been able to pay out over 45 million euros to people whose lives have changed completely from one second to the next," said the 73-year-old in her speech, expressing her gratitude. "A zest for life and joy are the basis for happy togetherness and a successful start to the new year, which is what I wish us all for our future work."
After the official part, there was a small get-together for all (honorary) guests present, ex-footballer and presenter Volker Piesczek led through the evening, the five "Goldgeiger" provided the atmosphere for the artist duo Erwin Wurm and Gottfried Helnwein as well as Rudi "Seifenstein" Roubinek and many more. Even husband Erwin Pröll did not miss out on the evening.
All in all, a successful start to another year full of charity and helpfulness.
