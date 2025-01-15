Pröll paid out 1.4 million euros to families in need!

45 million euros in aid distributed in their own country

"'Hilfe im eigenen Land' was able to pay out around 1.4 million euros to families in need throughout Austria last year. That is a record sum in our 60-year history. We have become the hope for many in their hopelessness. That is our trademark. Solidarity, compassion and trust are the cornerstones that make us strong and our fellow human beings happy. We are also particularly proud that in its long history, the association has already been able to pay out over 45 million euros to people whose lives have changed completely from one second to the next," said the 73-year-old in her speech, expressing her gratitude. "A zest for life and joy are the basis for happy togetherness and a successful start to the new year, which is what I wish us all for our future work."