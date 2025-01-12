The first round of elections for the office of Mayor of Linz ended with a surprise - namely that there was none (after all). Dietmar Prammer won a clear 40 percent as the SPÖ's top candidate. And showed that Linz is not different (after all). Despite the inglorious departure of his predecessor, Klaus Luger, the departure of SPÖ state chairman Michael Lindner from politics and the collapse of coalition negotiations at federal level, the city's Reds were able to defend their fortress.