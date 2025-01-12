Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Linz is not different (after all)

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 19:29
0 Kommentare

The first round of elections for the office of Mayor of Linz ended with a surprise - namely that there was none (after all). Dietmar Prammer won a clear 40 percent as the SPÖ's top candidate. And showed that Linz is not different (after all). Despite the inglorious departure of his predecessor, Klaus Luger, the departure of SPÖ state chairman Michael Lindner from politics and the collapse of coalition negotiations at federal level, the city's Reds were able to defend their fortress.

For FPÖ top candidate Michael Raml, Herbert Kickl's soon-to-be-chancellor bonus did not - as many had assumed in advance - turn into a turbo. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning at this point: Raml achieved (after all) the best election result in the history of the City Blue Party.

While the FPÖ member was hoping for a national tailwind, his rival Martin Hajart did exactly the opposite - he "hid" his ÖVP affiliation with a missing party logo and chose the color purple for his poster campaigns. Nevertheless, this did not help him.

What was equally unsurprising on this day, but should nevertheless give food for thought, was the meagre voter turnout. Just 42 percent of Linzers took the opportunity to cast their vote. There will be a second chance to make use of this important right to vote on January 26 - hopefully there will at least be a real surprise then...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexandra Halouska
Alexandra Halouska
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf