Wild lesbian rumors about world champion’s celebrity ex

Tini is a pop star in Latin America and Spain in particular, she sings the hit "We pray" with Coldplay, was once a Disney star and has 21.4 million followers on Instagram. She got together with Atletico footballer De Paul in 2022, when there were also wild rumors. It was said that she had destroyed the marriage of the future world champion. Both publicly defended themselves against the allegations at the time, but then separated again at the end of 2023.