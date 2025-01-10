She is a mega star
Wild lesbian rumors about world champion’s celebrity ex
It's currently the gossip topic in Argentina. Pop star Tini Stoessel was in a relationship with soccer world champion Rodrigo de Paul in 2022 - but now she is said to be in love with a woman. Tattoos are said to have revealed her secret relationship with a female rapper.
Tini is a pop star in Latin America and Spain in particular, she sings the hit "We pray" with Coldplay, was once a Disney star and has 21.4 million followers on Instagram. She got together with Atletico footballer De Paul in 2022, when there were also wild rumors. It was said that she had destroyed the marriage of the future world champion. Both publicly defended themselves against the allegations at the time, but then separated again at the end of 2023.
Tini fuels rumors
Now there is new speculation surrounding Tini, which she herself fueled - with hot posts on Instagram. Shortly after she reported that she was newly in love and "happier than ever", a video emerged showing her and rapper Young Miko looking very intimate in a bar. Tini is also said to have posted a photo of the two of them in which Miko's tattos are clearly visible.
Reason enough for Argentina's media to declare the two musicians a couple, even if the relationship has not yet been confirmed.
If it's true, Tini might soon be back on the football scene. Miko played international matches for the women's soccer team in her home country of Puerto Rico until 2018.
