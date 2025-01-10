Suspended sentence
18-year-old filmed abuse of her own brother (3)
The little boy was only three years old when his 18-year-old older sister abused him. She filmed the horrific acts on her cell phone. The young woman pleads guilty in court and gets off with a suspended sentence. However, the next trial at the district court is already waiting for her.
The public is only allowed in courtroom 307 in Vienna's Landl district for a short time. But that is enough to get an impression of the accused. And especially of her actions. "On April 10, 2024, she carried out a terrible act on her three-year-old brother," begins the public prosecutor.
Videos of abuse made
She not only touched the little boy sexually, but also filmed the abuse. The video and others were seized from the 18-year-old's cell phone. "My client will plead guilty", her defense lawyer anticipates. "She won't be able to explain conclusively why she did it. She suffers from a severe intellectual disability."
The public will then be excluded from the trial for sexual abuse of minors and child abuse depictions. In her statement, the young woman is likely to have confessed remorsefully. "I hope that she is truly sorry for this and that she never does it again," says the public prosecutor in his closing remarks.
Lenient suspended sentence
The panel of lay assessors quickly reached its verdict: four months' conditional imprisonment and a therapy referral. After all, the accused had no criminal record and was a teenager at the time of the offense. The conviction does not appear on the criminal record. At the end of the trial, the judge hands the 18-year-old a new summons - for another trial against her ...
