SK Rapid strikes a blow
New arrival as a bargain, Hedl and Hofmann leave
The Ivorian Amane is set to become Rapid's king transfer - but not as a replacement for Sangare. Tobi Hedl and Max Hofmann are moving abroad.
Rapid only start their preparations with medical tests on Saturday - but the battle for the king transfer is already underway: Ivorian Romeo Amane is set to land at the club. The 21-year-old is universally deployable in midfield and was a starter at BK Häcken. And he also had a taste of European Cup experience with the Swedes. The catch: Amane's market value is five million euros. A sum that has always made Hütteldorf gasp. Not this time.
Because Rapid could get Amane, whose contract expires at the end of 2026, for significantly less, according to information from Krone. In addition, over ten million euros have already been raised in the Conference League. That makes the risk with Amane manageable. Especially as he is seen as a value-enhancing investment. That worked out for Mayulu. Isak Jansson and Mamadou Sangare will (eventually) follow.
Sangare about to leave?
The Ivorian is not planned as a replacement for Sangare, but could take on his role. If Rapid cannot turn down an expected million-euro deal for Sangare in the winter. Rapid have not yet received a concrete offer, but the number of inquiries is increasing. Confirmed from Turkey (Galatasaray, Besiktas). Leipzig and Sevilla have also been rumored.
Two departures from Rapid have already been confirmed:
- Veteran Max Hofmann, 31, most recently only the fourth central defender, will leave Rapid after 21 years. The central defender is completing his medical check with Debrecen today.
- And Tobias Hedl is also moving abroad in the spring. The 21-year-old has impressed with eleven goals for Rapid II in League Two. In the Bundesliga, however, he would not have made more than brief appearances in the spring. Sporting director Katzer therefore complied with his wishes and agreed to a loan to Zulte Waregem. He is set to fire the traditional Belgian club, top of the Proximus League, to promotion.
Even without Burgstaller, Rapid believe they are well positioned offensively with Beljo, the now fit Mmaee, Wurmbrand, Jansson and Bischof. And Hedl should benefit from his experience abroad ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
