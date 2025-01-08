New arrival as a bargain, Hedl and Hofmann leave

Rapid only start their preparations with medical tests on Saturday - but the battle for the king transfer is already underway: Ivorian Romeo Amane is set to land at the club. The 21-year-old is universally deployable in midfield and was a starter at BK Häcken. And he also had a taste of European Cup experience with the Swedes. The catch: Amane's market value is five million euros. A sum that has always made Hütteldorf gasp. Not this time.