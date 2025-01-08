Fate like the radish
Seed maize production faces migration
Because there are different regulations, 600 tons of seed maize from Upper Austria are being carted around and back. This is a serious threat to seed maize production in our province. Seed maize is threatened with the same fate as the Jausenradi.
Unsurprisingly, Franz Waldenberger, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, would like to see a black Minister of Agriculture and for him to make clear announcements soon. This is because Upper Austria's farmers are currently on the brakes, especially pig and cattle farmers, as the regulations for slatted floors are expiring or are a case for the Supreme Court. "These are decisions for the next 20 years, so you want certainty about what applies," agrees Chamber Director Karl Dietachmair.
One EU, but different rules
Simplification and standardization in the EU are what farmers want, because our farmers are often at a disadvantage due to different approvals of plant protection products. It is well known, for example, that Jausenradi production moved away because a weedkiller for beer radish is banned here but permitted in Bavaria. This also threatens seed maize production in Upper Austria. Because it is allowed to treat against diseases in Austria, but not against pests, around 600 tons of seed maize are currently being taken abroad, treated and transported back to Upper Austria. The quantities are rising sharply.
Soya also affected
This is also happening with soy, but in smaller quantities. "The danger is that producers decide to grow where they are allowed to pickle and save themselves the trouble of bringing the maize back and forth," says the head of the Chamber of Agriculture.
240 farmers closed down
Incidentally, last year around 240 farmers across the country shut down their tractors for good, and a similar number of farm closures are expected in Upper Austria this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.