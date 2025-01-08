Seed maize production faces migration

One EU, but different rules

Simplification and standardization in the EU are what farmers want, because our farmers are often at a disadvantage due to different approvals of plant protection products. It is well known, for example, that Jausenradi production moved away because a weedkiller for beer radish is banned here but permitted in Bavaria. This also threatens seed maize production in Upper Austria. Because it is allowed to treat against diseases in Austria, but not against pests, around 600 tons of seed maize are currently being taken abroad, treated and transported back to Upper Austria. The quantities are rising sharply.