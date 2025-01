Greißler dying: Guggi closed for good

She was an institution in Hollersbach: for 43.5 years, Gudrun Lindner - known to everyone as Guggi - ran the grocer's store in the village. "I loved doing it," she says today. Lindner took over the business in 1983. Countless regular customers, even whole generations, have enjoyed coming in and out of her shop ever since. Schoolchildren, employees from the surrounding area, tourists - all customer groups were represented in the village store in the 1200-inhabitant community.