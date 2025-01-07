Take part & win
Meet the ÖSV eagles in the Museumsquartier
Our ÖSV eagles have just shown what they are capable of at the Four Hills Tournament. With a triple victory, they cemented their position as one of the best ski jumping teams of the year. On January 16, as part of the Volksbank Aufwindwoche, you now have the chance to have a meet & greet with the stars of the ÖSV ski jumping team!
Before the famous ÖSV eagles set off on their journey to Zakopane to continue their success at the Four Hills Tournament from January 18, they will be taking time for their fans. On January 16 from 11 a.m., they will be available for interviews, personal autographs and unforgettable souvenir photos, before the winners of the Krone competition can look forward to lunch with the ÖSV ski jumping stars afterwards - a unique opportunity to get to know the idols of the ski jumping world from their personal side.
A varied program for sports fans and the curious
The Volksbank Upwind Week at the MuseumsQuartier Vienna offers a varied program from 15 to 17 January (from 12 noon to 6 p.m.) that perfectly combines sport, creativity and entertainment - with free admission! On January 15, top-class athletes from various disciplines will be available for autographs and talks, including:
- Lukas Mähr - Olympic sailing champion (Paris 2024)
- Anton Knoll - European champion in water diving (2024)
- Benny Wizani - Olympic participant in trampolining (Paris 2024)
- Lilli Hohenauer & Lia Berger - U18 European beach volleyball champions (2024)
Numerous program highlights and attractions await visitors in the "Aufwind Village" in the inner courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier. Everyone can experience that real skiing feeling on the ski roll slope simulator, regardless of the weather and snow conditions. For children, there is a mobile ski jump where they can try out their first jumps - with celebrity support from ski jumping legend Andreas Goldberger on January 15.
Other sports activities such as table tennis, high jump and long jump, slackline, basketball and giant darts provide plenty of variety. A children's station with face painting, a painting and handicraft station, DIY bag printing and a bib design competition will invite children to take part. The winning design will even be produced and worn at the women's ski jumping competition in Hinzenbach. Further details about the program can be found HERE.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to be there and meet the ÖSV ski jumping stars! Simply fill in the form below by January 13, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the sports newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe before the closing date will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.