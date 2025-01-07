Meet the ÖSV eagles in the Museumsquartier

Before the famous ÖSV eagles set off on their journey to Zakopane to continue their success at the Four Hills Tournament from January 18, they will be taking time for their fans. On January 16 from 11 a.m., they will be available for interviews, personal autographs and unforgettable souvenir photos, before the winners of the Krone competition can look forward to lunch with the ÖSV ski jumping stars afterwards - a unique opportunity to get to know the idols of the ski jumping world from their personal side.