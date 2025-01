Not present: Avdijaj causes a brief shock

Spring temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius delighted Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid and his new assistants Martin Mayer and Mark McCormick at the start of spring - the first grass training session was therefore unceremoniously moved from the artificial turf in Rohrbach to natural grass in Hartberg. 27 men were in action, and Justin Omoregie and Elias Havel, who were injured in the fall, are fit again - however, like Charlie Osborne (contract terminated) and Onurhan Babuscu (ill), playmaker Donis Avdijaj was also missing.