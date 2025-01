“Bull-necked” Stocker: what makes the new ÖVP leader tick

The cards have been reshuffled. The resignation of Karl Nehammer from the leadership of the ÖVP has also changed the political course of the People's Party - but for the time being with almost the same top personnel. Christian Stocker, Secretary General of the ÖVP since the fall of 2022 and until Sunday and always one of the fiercest critics of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, is now set to lead the ÖVP as a junior partner in a coalition with the Freedom Party, of all parties. So who is the man who is supposed to succeed in this political balancing act?