Chancellor overnight, resignation just as quickly

It was a first in democratic politics: the government negotiations broke down after weeks of negotiations due to irreconcilable differences. But who did the political opponents pay their respects to? Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Both NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressly thanked him with friendly words, as did the always emotional Andreas Babler, who claims to have recognized a spirit of compromise for the good of the country in the ÖVP leader. (Who, however, was ultimately thwarted by evil forces in the ÖVP, according to Babler). At the time of speaking, Nehammer had already announced his withdrawal via video.