The land of volunteering
“I didn’t think about it for long”
Over the past few months, the writer Robert Schneider has portrayed extraordinary people for the "Krone" newspaper who are committed to helping others. A review full of gratitude.
The face of poverty will become increasingly apparent in the still praised state of Vorarlberg in the coming years. To say this has nothing to do with prophecy or presumption, but with a sober, objective assessment of the social processes and upheavals that are currently underway. The ageing of society, the question of the long-term functioning of social security systems and the steady rise in the cost of living and housing are just the most obvious indications that everything is no longer clean in the country. Not to mention the economic problems that are beginning to darken the skies in Germany, which our country will also feel to a considerable extent, as many businesses are dependent on our neighbor. None of this will leave Vorarlberg unscathed in this decade. The face of poverty will become a constant in our daily life together.
