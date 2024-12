“New Year’s Eve is more dangerous than our speed chase”

Meeting with Olympic kitesurfing champion in his old home town of Perchtoldsdorf. The 23-year-old has a lot of fun walking through the village in front of his old elementary school. During the photo shoot in front of the castle, he casually pulls the gold medal out of his trouser pocket. Mom Claudia, dad Christian, sister Linda, grandma Monika and the labradoodle "Ellie" are also present at the interview in the event location "Rosie". In a very good mood, Valentin talked about an earlier shocking experience on New Year's Eve, his most important question to Elon Musk and relaxing without a smartphone.