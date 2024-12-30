On the Fanningberg
Ban on ski tourers is ignored
On the Fanningberg in Lungau, the slopes are still being used after the scandal surrounding a destroyed lift line. According to reports from the area, hardly anyone would heed the ban. And how welcome are ski tourers in other areas? A "Krone" check.
Ski tourers are still uninvited on the Fanningberg. The "Krone" reported: Since the route of the Moserkopf lift has been affected by an increase in ascents, the mountain railroads have angrily issued a strict ban. Very few people are impressed by this. "There are a lot of ski tourers out and about. The ban is skillfully ignored or bypassed via the forest ascents," says a winter sports enthusiast at the weekend.
The weather situation with little snow in the open terrain and high wind loads is also attracting many ski tourers to the slopes at the moment.
Touring check: What regulations apply
In the neighboring Lungau ski area, the Speiereck, the mountain railroads take a different approach. "Here, ski tourers are allowed on the slopes every Wednesday and Friday until 8.30 pm," explains Philipp Steinlechner. Ski tourers are also tolerated during the rest of the week. There are also no fees for parking.
We appeal to people to use the edges of the slopes wherever possible.
Wolfgang Breitfuß, Tourismuschef in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
The situation is similar in the World Cup community of Saalbach-Hinterglemm: ski tourers are only asked to ascend along the edges of the pistes. Even smaller ski resorts such as the Wildkogel in Oberpinzgau can cope with the crowds without bans or special tickets. Every Wednesday there is a touring party in Schweini's Downhill Bar.
Where touring tickets are offered
In the popular ski resort of Lofer, a tour ticket costs 9 euros, in Werfenweng it is 12 euros. In the Gastein Valley, there are several designated piste touring routes for 16.50 euros. The Graukogel, on the other hand, is free of charge.
Sports enthusiasts in Flachauwinkl have to dig deep into their pockets: on the Shuttleberg, the ticket costs 25 euros and includes two lift rides. In neighboring Zauchensee, however, ski touring on the piste remains prohibited.
