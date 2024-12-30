Ban on ski tourers is ignored

Ski tourers are still uninvited on the Fanningberg. The "Krone" reported: Since the route of the Moserkopf lift has been affected by an increase in ascents, the mountain railroads have angrily issued a strict ban. Very few people are impressed by this. "There are a lot of ski tourers out and about. The ban is skillfully ignored or bypassed via the forest ascents," says a winter sports enthusiast at the weekend.