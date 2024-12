Returns: what Amazon shoppers should look out for

As the world's largest online retailer, Amazon had its hands full before Christmas. But even after the holidays, things continue to be turbulent: many things that were given as gifts but were not well received (classics here include socks, underwear or household appliances) are now to be returned to the company. This is usually not a problem, especially as Amazon has revised its returns policy for the 2024 Christmas period to allow longer return periods for purchases. However, different rules apply for many product categories that are particularly popular as gifts.