Styrian murdered: Bankers bury body in concrete

On February 12, 2014, Heinz Egger clearly had no idea that this day would be the last in his life. The 54-year-old was still carefully writing down the lottery numbers at home, in front of the TV in his condominium in Dr.-Ignaz-Scarpatetti-Straße in Graz: 18, 21, 22, 39, 43, 45 and additional number 28, not knowing that these numbers would not bring him any luck.