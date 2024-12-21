Criticism of the president
Governor Mattle demands speed for coalition, praise for FPÖ
If Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has his way, the coalition negotiations should be completed by mid-January 2025. In the interview, he also expresses clear ideas on the climate bonus and educational leave. On the other hand, there is praise for the FPÖ.
Tyrol's Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has a clear opinion on the coalition negotiations currently taking place between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. He expects the federal parties to reach an agreement "by mid-January".
We will have to say goodbye to the idea that there are subsidies and grants for everything and anything.
For Mattle, the issues to be negotiated in this alliance include an end to the climate bonus or educational leave in its current form. This would mean billions in savings. "We will have to say goodbye to the idea that there are subsidies and grants for everything and anything," says Mattle. He expects savings of around 2.6 billion euros per year if the climate bonus and educational leave are abolished. At the same time, he spoke out in favor of "more federal options", for example in tenancy law.
I warn against this. Governing with such small surpluses is very, very difficult.
Three parties in government instead of two
Mattle is positive about a future three-party coalition at federal level: "I assume that this coalition will come about." Although it does not depend on one or two more days of negotiations, it is important for the population to make a decision at the start of the new year. Mattle is critical of a possible two-party coalition with the SPÖ: "I warn against it. Governing with such small overhangs is very, very difficult."
Markus Abwerzger is a good person to work with.
Praise for the FPÖ, criticism of the president
Tyrol's governor strictly ruled out a coalition with the FPÖ, both at federal and state level. The program "shaped by Herbert Kickl" was the main reason at federal level. However, Mattle no longer categorically rules out cooperation with the Freedom Party: "Kickl's positioning is definitely impossible." However, the cards have been reshuffled due to the FPÖ's election successes and admits: "It depends on the program. That's what I've always said."
Mattle also ruled out a coalition with the Tyrolean FPÖ before the 2022 state elections. Nevertheless, he also has words of praise for Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger, who he sees as a "different personality" to Kickl and with whom he is "always in contact". "Markus Abwerzger is a good person to work with."
Growing out of this tradition, the Federal President would actually have been challenged accordingly.
In the interview, Mattle was not sparing in his criticism of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The reason: the denial of the FPÖ's educational mandate. It had been a "good tradition" in Austria for the first-placed candidate to receive this: "Growing out of this tradition, the Federal President should actually have been called upon to do so."
Government despite SPÖ turbulence
Despite some recent turbulence in the Tyrolean state government - such as the resignation of LHStv. Georg Dornauer - Mattle is satisfied with the black-red state coalition. According to him, this coalition has "always been very stable" and has also adopted the budget for 2025 during this time. "Perhaps precisely because of the differences between us, a beautiful friendship has developed." He was also pleased that Dornauer "is still close by", alluding to his remaining as a member of the state parliament.
Mattle is certainly looking forward to Dornauer's successor, Philip Wohlgemuth. He already knows him from the state parliament and sees him as a pragmatist. The head of the province was not worried that Wohlgemuth would insist more clearly on red positions and that calamities could arise: "He knows exactly what is in the government program and what has been agreed."
