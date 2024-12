What young people can learn from senior citizens

People rarely talk about what our 1.8 million senior citizens, i.e. all people aged 60 and over, bring to our society. Instead, there is more discussion about the ageing population, which has also been observed in Austria for years, and all the associated problems. The feared challenges include the overturning of the social contract or the large additional demand for healthcare and nursing care. The 60-plus age group already accounts for 19.8 percent of the total population, and more than 82,000 people are over 90 years old.