Malaysia launches new search for flight MH370

15,000 square kilometers in focus

The Malaysian government has now given the green light for another search operation: according to Transport Minister Loke, this time an area of 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean is to be searched. Ocean Infinity had defined the new search area based on "the latest information and data analysis from experts and researchers", said Loke. If the company finds the wreck, it will receive 70 million dollars (67 million euros).