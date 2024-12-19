Maternity protection for female SHI-accredited doctors

Costs still remain

The decision to set up a practice is usually made between the ages of 30 and 40. Female doctors of this age, who have not yet completed their family planning, have often shied away from taking the step into self-employment. Manfred Brunner cites the high costs associated with several months of absence following the birth of a child shortly after opening a practice as one of the reasons: "Even if the doctor does not work during this time, she still has to cover high investment costs, as well as ongoing personnel, equipment, real estate and other costs, usually with often non-existent reserves," explains Vorarlberg's ÖGK boss Brunner.