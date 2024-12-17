Mini tournament
New format! NBA reforms the All-Star Game
The best basketball league in the world has abolished the All-Star Game in its previous form and replaced it with a mini-tournament with four teams. This was announced by the North American professional league NBA on Tuesday.
At the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, there will not be just one game, but three. The two semi-finals on February 16, 2025 will be followed by the final with the two winners on the same evening. The winner of each game is the team that scores 40 points first.
The NBA is thus testing a new format to combat the gradual devaluation of the event, which in recent years has degenerated more than ever into a show game without defense. In the new format, the 24 All-Stars will continue to be selected as before. However, they are no longer divided into two teams with twelve players, but into three teams with eight professionals. The fourth team consists of promising talents.
Pöltl is up for selection
The top ten nominees are initially decided by fans (50 percent of the votes), current NBA players (25 percent) and a panel of media representatives (25 percent). The reserves are nominated by the NBA's head coaches. Jakob Pöltl from the Toronto Raptors, an Austrian, is also eligible. Voting for the All-Star Game starts on December 19.
