After the flood, the “Christ Child” arrived in a red uniform

Red Cross teams deployed once again

Volunteers from the district offices in Amstetten, Scheibbs, Buck an der Leitha, Krems, Neunkirchen and Tulln were on the move from Judenau, Markersdorf-Haindorf, Rust and Wilfersdorf to Tulln, St. Georgen am Steinfelde, Inning, Kapelln and Schildberg to Heiligeneich, Atzeldorf and Klosterneuburg. "After everyone had helped with the floods, it was time to move out again to the affected villages. But this time, instead of tears of despair, there were tears of joy," says Provincial Rescue Commander Wolfgang Frühwirt.