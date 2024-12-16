Thaw, then snow: chance of a white Christmas

The thaw is on its way

There will be little change to this by the end of the week, as the thaw is on its way. This will already be clearly noticeable on Monday. "There will still be morning frost in the valleys at first, while it will warm up early on the mountains," predicts meteorologist Marcus Rubel from the UBIMET weather service. "At an altitude of 1,500 meters, it could be five degrees above zero," says the weather expert.