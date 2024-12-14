Bucher fifth in 100 m dolphin, Gigler crawl 14th

Crooks broke the 20-second barrier in the crawl sprint

Jordan Crooks from the Cayman Islands had already improved Dressel's previous world record from November 2020 by 0.08 seconds in the preliminary heats over 50 m crawl in 20.08. In the semi-finals, the 22-year-old also broke the 20-second barrier, clocking 19.90 seconds to advance to the final scheduled for Sunday. On the final day of the World Championships, Iris Julia Berger in the 200 m backstroke, Alexander Trampitsch in the 200 m crawl and the men's relay team in the 4 x 100 m medley are still in action from the red-white-red perspective in the preliminary heats.