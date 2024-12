“I believe in the power of good humor”

"Krone" : Taking over the directorship of the Bregenz Festival was a step abroad, a step into the unknown. How was the landing?

Lilli Paasikivi: I received a very warm welcome from everyone in Bregenz. Of course, it was a big step for me personally to leave my home and my family and move to a new country with a different culture. A new start like this requires a lot of practical arrangements, but I am confident that everything will gradually fall into place. The work itself is very familiar to me. In my previous position as Artistic Director of the Finnish National Opera, I have already curated many programs and opera seasons. I am very much looking forward to this new challenge - this is exactly what drives me in my life. I am convinced that together with the Bregenz Festival team I will offer great content to future audiences.