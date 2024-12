Automatically stored design

As I have been following this topic for a while now, I can easily cope with the disappointment that this news from Japan regarding weather resistance brings. I'm used to it, so to speak. There were already reports of this kind in the 1970s - but then it remained with the conventional silicon cell. What the heck, not so important. In my humble opinion, we don't need any new solar cells. The ones we have are good enough. High efficiencies are an argument when the cells are as expensive as they used to be: somewhere between expensive and unaffordable. They are now so cheap that the costs for inverters, installation, cabling etc. exceed the cost of the cells themselves.