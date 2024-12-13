Your Linz of tomorrow
“With trees, benches and lively squares”
Where in Linz's city center urgently needs to be redesigned? Mayoral candidate Eva Schobesberger (Greens) met the "Krone" on Linz's main square - for her, the central area stands for change for several reasons.
For me, the main square is a symbol of change. It's clear to everyone that something has to happen to the square itself. It should become greener, livelier, more lovable and more liveable, thereby also increasing the quality of the place. But something must also finally happen in the town hall. The interests of investors must no longer take priority," says mayoral candidate Eva Schobesberger (Greens), who is more than ready for a redesign.
"We must ensure as quickly as possible that we work together to restore confidence in the city, break up old structures, rebuild our city in a climate-friendly way and thus lead it into a bright future."
"Solve all problems with one Simsalabim"
If she had the opportunity to draw on a superpower for the office of mayor, the 48-year-old would choose magic. "If we could solve all the problems in the city with one Simsalabim, I'd be there in a heartbeat. But because that's not the case, I'd rather concentrate on my work." Schobesberger's character traits should help her with this. She sees herself as passionate, consistent, empathetic and, above all, reliable. "I stand by my word. If I say today that I want to protect the green belt, then that will still apply tomorrow and, of course, the day after tomorrow."
According to her, the opportunity for a new political start has never been greater: "Together, we can make Linz a city that people can afford. I want Linz to become an even more liveable climate city: with trees, benches and lively squares in all parts of the city."
Childhood memories of the Parkbad
Speaking of districts: When asked about her favorite places in Linz, the Climate City Councillor thinks of the Donaulände, Bulgariplatz and Panullipark as well as the Parkbad. On the one hand, she thinks of going swimming with grandma in the summer, and on the other, of skating at the ice disco in winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
