“With trees, benches and lively squares”

"Solve all problems with one Simsalabim"

If she had the opportunity to draw on a superpower for the office of mayor, the 48-year-old would choose magic. "If we could solve all the problems in the city with one Simsalabim, I'd be there in a heartbeat. But because that's not the case, I'd rather concentrate on my work." Schobesberger's character traits should help her with this. She sees herself as passionate, consistent, empathetic and, above all, reliable. "I stand by my word. If I say today that I want to protect the green belt, then that will still apply tomorrow and, of course, the day after tomorrow."