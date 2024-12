Tied up and tortured: this is how the victim experienced his nightmare

"I think it was mistletoe sellers who were spying on me. Ten days before the crime, there were some on our estate. When I opened the front door, they probably saw that everything inside was newly renovated and that I had something to take. Besides, I had a cast on my foot, so they must have thought he couldn't run away," speculates the 44-year-old from Bad Ischl, who was attacked, beaten and tortured by two masked criminals in his own home at 5.30 a.m. on November 25th.