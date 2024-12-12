The young guns in the shadow of the old masters

"I hope that our speed men in particular will be in top form at the World Championships in Saalbach and deliver," says Upper Austrian Association President Klaus Kumpfmüller, who is relying on new young guns in view of the ageing stars. Now that alpine lady Elisa Mörzinger has retired and Elisabeth Reisinger is working on her comeback, hopes are pinned on Nicole Eibl and Yvonne Gadola. In ski jumping, things are looking bleak for the men apart from Hayböck, while Julia Mühlbacher and Sahra Schuller should make it into the elite in the women's event. In cross-country skiing, there is B-squad athlete Kilian Kehrer plus a talented group of youngsters who are striving for higher things as Upper Austrian prospects in the Stams and Saalfelden talent centers. Rosaly Stollberger is regarded as the biathlete of the future. In the rather independent snowboard and freestyle scene, the usual suspects appear to be Sam Baumgartner, Clemens Millauer and Andi Kroh.