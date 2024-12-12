Styria: Land consumption still far too high

According to a recent WWF analysis, the amount of land used and sealed in Styria has increased by eleven percent over the past ten years (2014 to 2023), while the population has only grown by four percent in the same period. "For decades, state policy has allowed settlement areas to continue to expand, industrial parks to be built on greenfield sites and chalet villages to spring up," says WWF soil protection spokesperson Simon Pories. He is particularly critical of the "Alpenpark Turracher Höhe" chalet village, which has destroyed valuable natural areas.