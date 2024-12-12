Grödig sticks to expensive public transport subsidies

The promotion of single and annual tickets for public transport is a great success in Grödig, as the figures show. One-way tickets can be purchased for one euro at the municipal office. "We have sold around 40,000 tickets this year," says Mayor Herbert Schober. The annual tickets are just as popular. A total of 760 were sponsored by the municipality - out of a population of 7400. 350 were climate tickets, 250 were Super Scoolcards and 160 were Edelweiss tickets. The good news: "We will continue to maintain the subsidies," assures the head of the municipality. Grödig is spending 150,000 euros a year on this. For the public transport itself, 700,000 euros are contributed each year.