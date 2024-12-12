Big rush
Grödig sticks to expensive public transport subsidies
The municipality on the Untersberg costs around 150,000 euros a year to provide financial support for tickets. The mayor wants to stick with it because of the large crowds. It is not a problem for the budget.
The promotion of single and annual tickets for public transport is a great success in Grödig, as the figures show. One-way tickets can be purchased for one euro at the municipal office. "We have sold around 40,000 tickets this year," says Mayor Herbert Schober. The annual tickets are just as popular. A total of 760 were sponsored by the municipality - out of a population of 7400. 350 were climate tickets, 250 were Super Scoolcards and 160 were Edelweiss tickets. The good news: "We will continue to maintain the subsidies," assures the head of the municipality. Grödig is spending 150,000 euros a year on this. For the public transport itself, 700,000 euros are contributed each year.
The municipality is still doing well financially. But Grödig is also feeling the changes. "The revenue share is at the same level as in 2022, but social spending is increasing by 400,000 euros," explains Schober. The investments made in the past are a great help. For example, there is a noticeable reduction in electricity costs thanks to PV systems. Further PV expansion and a hydroelectric power plant are being planned.
