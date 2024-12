On the road to bring help to the people

The fire crackles in the oven of the old farmhouse kitchen. Leonhard sits at the table in a checked shirt and suspenders. He talks to Rita Hausberger in a deep Alpbach dialect while she folds the laundry and makes plans for the next day: "We've written the shopping list, now we're going to the stores." Rita is a home help at the Brixlegg and surrounding area social and health service. And therefore much more than just a household helper.