Eight-year-old abused in Vienna: “She was lonely”

It's hard to bear what you hear on Wednesday in Vienna's regional court. A 33-year-old academic takes his seat in front of the judge in courtroom 201. The man confesses. He chatted with an eight-year-old girl in Vienna for ten days in May: "She messaged me on SnapChat," he says. He pretended to be 19-year-old "Sam" and the child quickly told him her real age. This did not stop the man from getting the eight-year-old to send him pictures and videos of sexual acts. He also sent her pictures and videos.