Austria’s universities are suddenly flush with money

In the coalition negotiations, every euro is currently being turned over twice in order to somehow plug the holes in the budget - but no savings are being made at the universities, as was announced on Monday. On the contrary: the universities can plan on a record budget of 16.2 billion euros for the next three years. "With this sum, we have not only created a solid basis for the efficient further development of the universities. It is also a clear commitment by the federal government to a strong and competitive location in Austria," said Education Minister Martin Polaschek.