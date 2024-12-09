Vorteilswelt
Record budget

Austria’s universities are suddenly flush with money

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 18:00

16.2 billion euros - more than ever before - will flow into university coffers by 2027. The number of medical study places is also set to increase further.

0 Kommentare

In the coalition negotiations, every euro is currently being turned over twice in order to somehow plug the holes in the budget - but no savings are being made at the universities, as was announced on Monday. On the contrary: the universities can plan on a record budget of 16.2 billion euros for the next three years. "With this sum, we have not only created a solid basis for the efficient further development of the universities. It is also a clear commitment by the federal government to a strong and competitive location in Austria," said Education Minister Martin Polaschek.

Two thirds of the money is to flow into precisely those two areas in which the demand for skilled workers is particularly high. This applies above all to the MINT sector (mathematics, IT, natural sciences, technology) and the life sciences together with medicine.

Zitat Icon

Every euro that we invest in universities over the next three years is an investment in our future.

Bildungsminister Martin Polaschek

The "Med-Impuls 2030" investment program will also be continued. This provides for the expansion of study places in medicine. Over the next three years, 100 additional places are to be created in order to actually reach the target of 2,000 new students in 2028.

"The universities are satisfied with the performance agreements. It is taxpayers' money well spent - especially in view of the tense economic situation," explains Brigitte Hütter, the newly appointed President of the Austrian University Conference.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
