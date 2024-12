Fire reduced a detached house to ashes

At around 1.30 a.m., the Lustenau fire department was informed that a detached house was on fire in the market town. When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire, the wooden house was already completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, there was no one else in the building at the time and the three occupants had managed to escape outside in time - however, they all had to be taken to hospital due to suspected smoke inhalation.