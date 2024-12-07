Säumel against Semlic
The “master class” of the model trainer students
A year ago, they were still going to school together: as participants and graduates of the Pro License course, the highest possible international coaching course, they studied together for their big goal. In the Bundesliga, they will face each other as coaching opponents on Saturday: Jürgen Säumel (Sturm) and Philipp Semlic (WSG Tirol).
A look at the "class photo" proves it: this coaching course for the 2022/23 Pro License was a tough one. Prominent names can be seen in the snapshot: Austria coach Stephan Helm as well as ex-Altach coach Joachim Standfest and his former assistant Roman Wallner, GAK coach Rene Poms, ex-LASK "boss" Thomas Sageder, Hartberg coach Cem Sekerlioglu - or even Saturday's two opponents in the Bundesliga: Sturm's Jürgen Säumel and Tirol's Philipp Semlic. All of them are and have been key players in the Austrian Bundesliga recently. A training course as a pool of promising coaching jewels.
Writing off was of course not a topic on the course. And there was no "class clown" either. The coaching course was too serious. "But we were a good, relaxed group," grins Philipp Semlic. "We got on really well with each other, were able to contribute our experience, benefited from each other - and we had a lot of fun. Even after the courses." This is another reason why they still keep in touch today. "You hear each other, you write to each other, you appreciate each other. A course like that, where you work together permanently for two years, welds you together," Semlic knows, even before the duel with "license buddy" Jürgen Säumel.
There has not (yet) been a final phone call before the game on Saturday: "But not because we don't want to, but because we have certainly missed each other four or five times. But I know where Sturm are staying in the hotel. Maybe I'll pop in for a coffee with 'Säumi' beforehand," says Semlic, who is looking forward to seeing his former colleague again.
Säumel and his Tyrolean counterpart have a lot in common. Both worked at Hartberg in the past (Semlic as head coach in the regional league, Säumel later as assistant coach to Schopp in the Bundesliga), both have worked for Sturm (Säumel still does, Semlic was Sturm U18 coach before his Lafnitz engagement). And both are true Styrians. "I'm delighted that Jürgen has been given the chance to prove himself at least once as interim coach at Sturm. He has always been very willing to learn, even on the course. And he is one thing above all: a good person, an easy-going tyo. He is someone who can reach the players with his manner. I can't say whether he will ultimately gain the trust of those responsible as a permanent solution. But I would be delighted," says Semlic, who has never faced Säumel in his career.
His record against his former licensed colleagues in the Bundesliga is mixed. Semlic won against Altach (with Standfest and Wallner), but lost against Austria (with Helm) and GAK (with Rene Poms). "But I don't look at who I win or lose against. That's not an issue for me," says the Tirol coach honestly.
The native of Eastern Styria is thoroughly satisfied with WSG's performance so far this season. "In my opinion, we're playing good soccer. People know what we stand for. But of course we also had some changes in the summer. And it's also clear that some second division clubs have a bigger budget than we do. But we're not doing too badly - although I'm aware that four or five more points would have been possible."
Sturm will definitely be a tough nut to crack for the Tyroleans. The Säumel team "only" drew 1-1 against Altach recently. But Semlic is not letting that put him off. Emanuel Aiwu will definitely be missing for Graz. The central defender of the Black & Whites is serving his yellow card.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
