The “master class” of the model trainer students

Säumel and his Tyrolean counterpart have a lot in common. Both worked at Hartberg in the past (Semlic as head coach in the regional league, Säumel later as assistant coach to Schopp in the Bundesliga), both have worked for Sturm (Säumel still does, Semlic was Sturm U18 coach before his Lafnitz engagement). And both are true Styrians. "I'm delighted that Jürgen has been given the chance to prove himself at least once as interim coach at Sturm. He has always been very willing to learn, even on the course. And he is one thing above all: a good person, an easy-going tyo. He is someone who can reach the players with his manner. I can't say whether he will ultimately gain the trust of those responsible as a permanent solution. But I would be delighted," says Semlic, who has never faced Säumel in his career.