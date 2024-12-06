Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski Opening 2024

Schladming is ready for the “pop triumvirate”

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 05:59

The three-day ski opening in Schladming kicks off today. Bryan Adams opens the round of pop stars. Sting will follow tomorrow and Simply Red will also perform on Sunday. Everything is ready on site!

0 Kommentare

Truimvirat is what the ancient Romans called a three-member council of men who had to fulfill special political or religious tasks. Well, the three-day ski opening in Schladming - presented by the "Krone" - may not be a world political event, but at least you can experience something like a triumvirate of pop music: Bryan Adams, Sting and Simply Red will rock the Planai stadium one after the other from today to Sunday at the invitation of Klaus Leutgeb.

"Offering visitors a unique experience"
"Hundreds of people have been working for days to offer visitors a unique experience," says Planai boss Georg Bliem. He can't yet say how tangible the three world stars will be for fans: "It tends to happen spontaneously, like with Jack Black a few years ago, who had a blast with us. And Robbie Williams wasn't shy last year either."

Bryan Adams opens the concert series (Bild: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bryan Adams opens the concert series
(Bild: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

What Bliem can report in any case: "We have already arranged a vacation in Schladming for two of the gentlemen in the coming weeks because they like it here." And Schladming Mayor Hermann Trinker has invited the trio to a celebrity reception today at 5 pm: "It's always an honor for us to welcome such stars," he tells "Krone".

Three tips for visitors
Bliem has three tips for concert-goers coming to Schladming: "Dress well and don't forget your warm shoes. Robbie Williams' musicians also had to learn this last year, when their fingers almost froze off at minus 14 degrees." Secondly, he advises: "Arrive in good time and the visitor guidance system will be sure to get you to the concert on time."

And thirdly? "Why don't you stay a night or two and go skiing, we already have a lot of slopes open and on Friday we open the valley run."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf