Ski Opening 2024
Schladming is ready for the “pop triumvirate”
The three-day ski opening in Schladming kicks off today. Bryan Adams opens the round of pop stars. Sting will follow tomorrow and Simply Red will also perform on Sunday. Everything is ready on site!
Truimvirat is what the ancient Romans called a three-member council of men who had to fulfill special political or religious tasks. Well, the three-day ski opening in Schladming - presented by the "Krone" - may not be a world political event, but at least you can experience something like a triumvirate of pop music: Bryan Adams, Sting and Simply Red will rock the Planai stadium one after the other from today to Sunday at the invitation of Klaus Leutgeb.
"Offering visitors a unique experience"
"Hundreds of people have been working for days to offer visitors a unique experience," says Planai boss Georg Bliem. He can't yet say how tangible the three world stars will be for fans: "It tends to happen spontaneously, like with Jack Black a few years ago, who had a blast with us. And Robbie Williams wasn't shy last year either."
What Bliem can report in any case: "We have already arranged a vacation in Schladming for two of the gentlemen in the coming weeks because they like it here." And Schladming Mayor Hermann Trinker has invited the trio to a celebrity reception today at 5 pm: "It's always an honor for us to welcome such stars," he tells "Krone".
Three tips for visitors
Bliem has three tips for concert-goers coming to Schladming: "Dress well and don't forget your warm shoes. Robbie Williams' musicians also had to learn this last year, when their fingers almost froze off at minus 14 degrees." Secondly, he advises: "Arrive in good time and the visitor guidance system will be sure to get you to the concert on time."
And thirdly? "Why don't you stay a night or two and go skiing, we already have a lot of slopes open and on Friday we open the valley run."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.