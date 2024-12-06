Schladming is ready for the “pop triumvirate”

Truimvirat is what the ancient Romans called a three-member council of men who had to fulfill special political or religious tasks. Well, the three-day ski opening in Schladming - presented by the "Krone" - may not be a world political event, but at least you can experience something like a triumvirate of pop music: Bryan Adams, Sting and Simply Red will rock the Planai stadium one after the other from today to Sunday at the invitation of Klaus Leutgeb.