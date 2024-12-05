He was one of Austria’s greatest sporting heroes

Bulla wrote postcards and letters to the "Kronen-Zeitung" newspaper

He took over personal contact with the media from his friend Franz "Ferry" Dusika. For example, he wrote postcards and letters to the "Kronen-Zeitung" newspaper of the time. One such letter is reproduced here: "Dear Kronen-Zeitung. I have been down in the sunny south since January, my wife and my boy are still in Juan les Pins, where we have rented a small house. Of course, yours truly only ever comes for a short visit, because the life of a professional cyclist is, as you know, very erratic. But I'm happy with my lot, because I always have nice successes and the main thing is that it also pays a bit." Bulla also emphasized in the letter: "I often think of Vienna and the Viennese, especially when I read the Kronen-Zeitung. For my wife, the daily Kronen-Zeitung is the greatest joy. She is probably one of your most attentive readers."