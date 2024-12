How technology is making employees ever more transparent

"As offices, buildings and other corporate facilities become connected environments, there is a growing desire among employers to use the data collected from their existing digital infrastructure or additional sensors for various purposes," says the recently published study entitled "Tracking Indoor Location, Movement and Desk Occupancy in the Workplace", which examines how motion sensors and wireless network technology are used in buildings. "Whether intentionally or as a byproduct, this includes personal data about employees, their movements and their behavior."